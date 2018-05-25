The All New Shot Bru Challenge

This month, June 2018, Zigzag & Hurley are launching “The Shot Bru Challenge”. A brand new comp designed for all you photogs out there, whether you’re professional, novice or somewhere in-between. From now to the end of the year Zag will issue you with a different challenge, wherein the winner takes home a HURLEY hamper.

Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty and drop this months challenge, drum roll, perspective. What is perspective? Well, perspective in photography is used to create depth and gives those looking at the image a more 3-dimensional feel. You’re going to want to make use of the world around you in this challenge. So instead of shooting just the action, look for other objects like people, cars, and piers to pull in and add to the composition of your image.

Below are a few examples: