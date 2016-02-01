Support Waves for Change by Subscribing to Zag

Breaking news! To help raise funds, spread positive vibes and general stoke to those who need it most, Zigzag is proud to announce a new partnership with Waves for Change. Subscribe to Zigzag now and we will donate R50 bucks to Waves for Change for every 1-year subs. Sign up for 2 years and Waves for Change get R100 from your contribution. Sign up on Debit Order and Waves for Change get R75 bucks per subs. And remember 2 year and Debit Order subs also scoop you a free gift from the Zag worth R350 with your first magazine! That’s 3 easy wins and a whole lot of good vibes thrown in! Sounds rad then click here to get cracking.

If you haven’t heard of Waves for Change yet, here’s a quick wrap. In 2009, Tim Conibear (the founder of Waves for Change) started a small surfing club in Masiphumelele Township which would later grow into an organisation offering surf therapy activities and interventions at 8 locations, 6 of which are in South Africa, one in Liberia and the other through recent partnerships established with NGO’s in Somalia!. The reason why? Well, this concept won’t be hard to grasp for the majority of Zag’s readership. Surfing makes you feel good and just happens to be an incredibly successful way to engage young people. At Waves for Change, the kids use surfing as a platform to share their stories and challenges and establish strong, positive role models in a safe and open environment.

Daily exposure to poverty, violence and stress means many South Africans, especially from poorer backgrounds, suffer from acute emotional and psychological stress, which is more commonplace than one would think. In the absence of emotional support, stress often manifests in anti-social and high-risk behaviour, placing many young South Africans at-risk. Regular surf sessions have proven that participants experienced improved feelings of belonging, strength, trust and confidence.

All you have to do to share the power of stoke with Waves for Change is to sign up for a Zag subscription – which is a pretty sweet deal in its own right. Now you get all that with a big ol’ side order of GOOD VIBES! Don’t hesitate, participate!