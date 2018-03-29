So long Mick, Well Played Italo

The Brazilian is no stranger to top-flight competitive surfing however his performance this morning has vanquished any naysayers. Calling Italo dangerous is an understatement and if he is able to continue this momentum, he will no doubt give the top seeds a run for their money.

In the final, you could have bet that the ol’ CT vet Fanning wouldn’t wrap up his last-ever event without a fight. Right from the get-go, it was clear that neither finalist would go down easy with their tail between their legs. The pair dug it out and made sure nothing was left to the imagination working every once of fight out of the conditions on offer, creating quite the dramatic atmosphere for the spectators.

Fanno set the bar high with an 8.10 ride right off the bat, Ferreira went in guns blazing and right at the death work a diamond from the rough banging in a solid 8.33 to snatch the lead. Once victory was signed, sealed and delivered, Ferriera with tears in his eyes let the moment sink in, ready to ring that bell for the first time. No doubt one of the better finals surfed at Bells, a dual worthy of the history books.

As Mick walks away from competitive surfing and on to new adventures, Ferreira gets ready for the next stop on tour, the Margaret River Pro set to commence on April 11th.