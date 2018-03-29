 
5 hours ago 5 hours ago

So long Mick, Well Played Italo

  • 5 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The Brazilian is no stranger to top-flight competitive surfing however his performance this morning has vanquished any naysayers.  Calling Italo dangerous is an understatement and if he is able to continue this momentum,  he will no doubt give the top seeds a run for their money. 

In the final, you could have bet that the ol’ CT vet Fanning wouldn’t wrap up his last-ever event without a fight. Right from the get-go, it was clear that neither finalist would go down easy with their tail between their legs. The pair dug it out and made sure nothing was left to the imagination working every once of fight out of the conditions on offer, creating quite the dramatic atmosphere for the spectators. 

Fanno set the bar high with an 8.10 ride right off the bat, Ferreira went in guns blazing and right at the death work a diamond from the rough banging in a solid 8.33 to snatch the lead. Once victory was signed, sealed and delivered, Ferriera with tears in his eyes let the moment sink in, ready to ring that bell for the first time. No doubt one of the better finals surfed at Bells, a dual worthy of the history books. 

As Mick walks away from competitive surfing and on to new adventures, Ferreira gets ready for the next stop on tour, the Margaret River Pro set to commence on April 11th. 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you ever issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *