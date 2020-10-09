Sneak Peek – 44.4

Fear, illness, uncertainty. 2020 has been a hard one. Rugs pulled. Illusions of security shattered. We’ve all had to adjust and learn new ways of doing the old things we took for granted.

At the same time, that old magical cosmic seesaw served up one of the finest winters in living memory, from a South African surfing perspective. And surf we did… and continue to do, with renewed enthusiasm.

Here at Zigzag, in our 44th year of existence, the pandemic and subsequent economic shutdown hit us like a rogue set. Whatever wasn’t working certainly wouldn’t fly now. But suffering always inspires change. The result is in the more refined and considered product you’re holding now.

A magazine exists primarily between its publishers and its audience, the golden thread. Everything else, like content, advertising, marketing, printing, distribution, is hung somewhere along that continuum.

Since its inception in 1976, the Zag has always been a magazine made for a very specific and exacting audience. You. It took a pandemic to remind us that we’ve already got everything we need to publish Africa’s finest surf magazine.

With that being said, take a look at what awaits between the folds of our new-look issue, 44.4

Notes from a Lockdown. This issue is basically one long feature documenting the glorious weirdness of winter 2020.

13-year-old Kai Hall packs bigger barrels than you.



10 Bucks and a Template. Team February won’t let a crisis go to waste. They got busy shaving foam in the garage.

Matt Bromley bailed on the CT big waves and chased 20-second kegs like this in KZN.



Ian Thurtell’s double-up fish-eye shot of Jordy Maree deep in the hole now graces the cover of the latest Surfer’s Journal. We thought it was good on page 126.

*Plenty more where that came from… Buy a single issue of Zigzag 44.4 or subscribe now and never miss out.