Schools Surfing Event #5

KZN Schools Surfing
Top 20 Individual Invites to be announced shortly along with rankings for Tag Team. The top 3 tag will seed directly to the Final. Position 4-8 will surf the semi-final, with top 2 proceeding to the final – this Tag event will be held at the Ballito Pro Junior from 27-29 June (exact details to be confirmed soon)
Heat 1:
Clifton A – 553 points
Northwood A – 493 points
Crawford B – 125 points
Westville C – 25 points
Kingsway A – no show
Heat 2:
Ashton A – 273 points
Westville B – 192 points
Northwood C – 168 points
Clifton B – 136 points
Glenwood A – no show
Standout surfers:
Heat 1:
Clifton A – Karl Steen 16.5/20
Northwood A – Jared Hook 13.5/20
Northwood A – Nathan Wallace 12.0/20
Clifton A – Luke Perreira 11.5/20
Heat 2:
Ashton A – Dom Southwood 13.5/20
All Images – Rhett Fox