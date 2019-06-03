 
Schools Surfing Event #5

KZN Schools Surfing

Top 20 Individual Invites to be announced shortly along with rankings for Tag Team. The top 3 tag will seed directly to the Final. Position 4-8 will surf the semi-final, with top 2 proceeding to the final – this Tag event will be held at the Ballito Pro Junior from 27-29 June (exact details to be confirmed soon)

Heat 1:

Clifton A – 553 points

Northwood A – 493 points

Crawford B – 125 points

Westville C – 25 points

Kingsway A – no show

Heat 2:

Ashton A – 273 points

Westville B – 192 points

Northwood C – 168 points

Clifton B – 136 points

Glenwood A – no show

Standout surfers:

Heat 1:

Clifton A – Karl Steen 16.5/20

Northwood A – Jared Hook 13.5/20

Northwood A – Nathan Wallace 12.0/20

Clifton A – Luke Perreira 11.5/20

Heat 2:

Ashton A – Dom Southwood 13.5/20

All Images – Rhett Fox

