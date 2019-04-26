 
Satori Now Available for Download

  • by zigzag

Satori is ‘a glimpse of truth’ or a sudden moment of awakening. To have the confidence to overcome your fears and unlock the passions you need to be completely present and in the moment.

This film,  documents a group of people who have dedicated their lives to the ocean and riding the huge waves on the shores of picturesque Cape Town, South Africa.

Their passion is riding huge waves at two surf breaks situated around the South peninsula, the infamous Dungeons below the sentinel mountain in Hout Bay and Sunset Reef  1km out to sea off the small seaside village of Kommetjie.

While each surfer is surfing these waves for different reasons, the film discovers that there is a connection that they all feel and believe in. This connection is the raw beauty of the ocean beneath them.

 

The film is now available for download on these platforms. 

