 
56 mins ago 56 mins ago

Quobba Fins to Revolutionise Surfing

  • 56 mins ago
  • by zigzag

Two Aussie surfing chomma who have put in almost 40 years of graft researching and reworking design after redesign after redesign have developed a fin which they believe will revolutionise the world of surfing. Glenn Miller and Wayne Blakeney are set to unveil their creation at the Margaret River Pro. The Quobba fins — get their name from an Aboriginal word meaning “first” or “best” are designed to give board riders more speed and greater flexibility on the wave. The inspiration behind the design, like most kiff things in life, comes from nature where they were inspired by the fastest fish in the ocean (sailfish which can reach speeds of more than 100 kmph). So if you have 230 Aussie dollars (R 2,100) lying around why not see what all the hype is about. The reason behind the rather steep price? Well, Glenn and Wayne have sunk more or less $2.5 million into the project. Let us know your thoughts.

“The primary focus of Quobba fins technology is to make surfboards go faster. Quobba fins are made from an ultra-strong high-performance polymer. They are lighter, faster with high flex and offer incredible hold through turns. On the flow diagram, it shows low pressure is formed around the Quobba fins. As a result, low pressure in front of the fin draws the surfboard strongly forward, effectively increasing speed.”

 

Introducing Quobba Fins from Quobba 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *