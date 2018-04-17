Mami Wata and Keep It Simple Surf are hosting the South African premiere of ‘Beyond – An African Surf Documentary’ with an opening slide show by Waves For Change’s Tim Conibear talking about their new program in Liberia. The event takes place on Wednesday 25 April and tickets cost R100 – All proceeds go towards building the new Waves For Change clubhouse in Liberia.

‘Beyond – An African Surf Documentary’ follows locals along the coast of Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal and Gambia into their homes, visits their home surf spots and takes a look into their surfing lives. Three months of shooting culminated in a 111-minute long episodic journey on a continent, that has the potential to be the next big thing in surfing.

To set the scene Tim Conibear will share photos from his recent pioneering trip as their #surftherapy programme grows out of South Africa and into Liberia and Somalia.

The night kicks off our efforts at Mami Wata to raise R150k to build the Waves For Change clubhouse in Harper, Liberia. A building that will play a key role in the establishment of the Waves for Change surf therapy program.

Africa. Surf. Nature. Adventure.

Wed 25th April, Starts – 6.30pm sharp.

To reserve tickets please email – hello@keeptisimplesurf.co.za

Venue: KISS Surf – Shortmarket Street, Cape Town