Nominees for the 2018 WSL Big Wave Awards

$350,000 (R4,200,000+) in total prize money will be awarded across seven categories: XXL Biggest Wave, Ride of the Year, Biggest Paddle, Tube of the Year, Wipeout of the Year, Men’s Best Overall Performance of the Year, and Women’s Best Overall Performance of the Year.

The 18th Annual WSL Big Wave Awards competition window concluded in March, following 12 months of surf action. Every wave ridden at every big wave surf break around the world in this period was eligible for consideration across the seven categories. The best waves were carefully and painstakingly selected by a panel of judges for each category based upon evidence of either photographic or video nature. Come April 28 the winners will be announced at a fancy invite-only event out in Southern Cali. The nominees for this year make up a melting pot of nationalities, representing countries like Germany, Australia, Brazil, the United States, France and South Africa (yeah boi!!).

The majority of entries stem from just two iconic big wave spots, Nazaré in Portugal and Pe’ahi (a.k.a. “Jaws”) in Maui, Hawaii.

The nominees for 2018 are as follows:

Ride Of The Year Award Nominees

Surfer prizes total $125,000 – Videographer prizes total $13,000

Ross Clarke-Jones: Nazaré, Portugal on January 18, 2018

(Photos by Bruno Aleixo and Ricardo Bravo. Video by Humberto Santos.)

Ross Clarke-Jones: Nazaré, Portugal on January 18, 2018

(Video by Pedro Miranda)

Ryan Hipwood: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on October 28, 2017

(Video by WSL Video Team)

Kai Lenny: Nelscott Reef, Oregon on November 29, 2017

(Video by Ian Kennelly)

Sebastian Steudtner: Nazaré, Portugal on January 18, 2018

(Video by Javier Goya)

Ian Walsh: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on October 28, 2017

(Video by Dan Norkunas)

Biggest Paddle Award Nominees

Surfer prize $30,000 – Photographer prize $5,000

Lucas Chianca: Nazaré, Portugal on January 4, 2018

(Photos by Vitor Estrelinha and Rafael G. Riancho. Video by Cesinha Feliciano)

Lucas Chianca: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 14, 2018

(Photos by Tony Heff, Aaron Lynton, and Fred Pompermayer. Video by Elliot Leboe)

Nathan Florence: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 14, 2018

(Photos by Photos by Dooma Photos, Aaron Lynton, and Fred Pompermayer. Video by Aldo Tassara)

Aaron Gold: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 13, 2018

(Photos by Dooma Photos, Aaron Lynton, and Fred Pompermayer. Video by Bruno Lemos)

Aaron Gold: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 14, 2018

(Photos by Erik Aeder, Brent Broza, Robin Ernst, Tony Heff and Aaron Lynton. Video by Tony Heff)

Biggest Wave Award Nominees

Surfer prize $25,000 – Photographer prize $5,000

Ross Clarke-Jones: Nazaré, Portugal on January 18, 2018

(Photos by Bruno Aleixo and Ricardo Bravo. Video by Humberto Santos)

Rodrigo Koxa: Nazaré, Portugal on November 8, 2017

(Photos by Raphael Alvim, Pedro Cruz, Rafael G. Riancho, Manuel Ricardo and Leandro Sieves. Video by Carlos Muriongo)

Kai Lenny: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 14, 2018

(Photos by Dooma Photos, Tony Heff, Aaron Lynton, Fred Pompermayer and Stu Soley. Video by Marcus Rodrigues)

Benjamin Sanchis: Nazaré, Portugal on January 18, 2018

(Photos by Bruno Aleixo, Helio Antonio, Andre Botelho, Antonio Bravo and Vitor Estrelinha. Video by Michael Darrigade)

Sebastian Steudtner: Nazaré, Portugal on January 18, 2018

(Photos by Helio Antonio, Andre Botelho, Rafael G. Riancho, Surfemotions and Gillen Usandizaga. Video by Nuno Dias)

Tube Of The Year Award Nominees

Surfer prize $10,000 – Still photography prize $5,000

Grant Baker: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 14, 2018

(Photos by Dooma Photos, Aaron Lynton, Fred Pompermayer and Randy Sarrow)

Mick Corbett: The Right, Western Australia on May 16, 2016

(Photo by Trent Slatter)

Tyler Hollmer-Cross: Shipstern Bluff, Tasmania on July 25, 2017

(Photo by Andrew Chisholm)

Billy Kemper: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on October 27, 2017

(Photos by Richard Hallman, Tony Heff, and Keoki Saguibo)

Ian Walsh: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on October 28, 2017

(Photos by Adam Carbajal, Richard Hallman, Paul Karaolides, Tracy Leboe and Sofie Louca)

Wipeout Of The Year Award Nominees

Surfer prize $5,000 – Videographer prize $2,000

Andrew Cotton: Nazaré, Portugal on November 8, 2017

(Video by Pedro Miranda)

Billy Kemper: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on October 28, 2017

(Video by WSL Video Team)

Coco Nogales: Puerto Escondido, Mexico on July 31, 2017

(Video by Yana Vaz)

Eli Olson: Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 13, 2018

(Video by Bruno Lemos)

Owen Schultz: Nazaré, Portugal on January 18, 2018

(Video by Remi Blanc)

Women’s Best Performance Award Nominees

First prize $15,000, $32,500 total

Paige Alms (Haiku, Hawaii, USA)

Justine Dupont (Seignosse, France)

Maya Gabeira (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Keala Kennelly (Haleiwa, Hawaii, USA)

Bianca Valenti (Mill Valley, California, USA)