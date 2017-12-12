The holidays are fast approaching, and here at the Zag offices, we cannot wait! Instead of posting a ‘Monday Mind Surf’ next week, we might just post a ‘Zag Office Actual Surf.’ Featuring an image of one of us dropping into a filthy pit gifted by the one and only Santa Claus.
©: Shot Bru / Albert
Image: Jason Ridge / Location: Port Elizabeth
Image: Marc Francis / Location: Cape Town
Bruces Beauties / Image: Kody McGregor
Image: Nic Aberdien, Shot Bru / Location: New Pier
Image: Daniel Grebe; Location: The Hoek
Image: Kim Bouchier; Location: Dungeons
Image: Daniel Grebe; Location: Cape Town
Image: Brendan Pieterse Location: J-Bay
Image: Ryan Collins; Location: Completely Unknown
Image: Neil Bradfield; Location: Cape Town