Screening: Northwood 1st March

Pull in and come vibe with us next, Friday 1st March, for an evening of fun as we support our KZN Schools Surfing Groms. Northwood Boys High School, in association with Zigzag and O’Neill, are hosting a fun-filled family evening where, ‘Momentum Generation’, will be screened in true cinema style. Trust us we’ve seen the movie! It’s gold.

O’Neill will be showing off 60 years of Surfing History, as well as giving those who arrive early the opportunity to test out the exciting “Virtual Reality Surf Simulator”, where you can see and feel what it’s like to paddle into giant waves at Teahupoo! Again, we’ve got this t-shirt too and it’s steez. To add further to the evening’s entertainment, Zigzag and O’Neill will also be doing product giveaways to random lucky ticket holders.





Food will be on sale by Pizzaboyz and Afro’s Chicken, with some Freddo ice-cream for that sweet tooth. There will also be a tuckshop and refreshment stand available inside the hall.

So come on! Bring those pillows, blankets and deck chairs and bring your family and friends for a safe and entertaining evening in support of our Surfing boys.

-Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the main feature film will start at 7:00 PM.

–Secure parking will be available at the Burnside Road entrance to the school for R20 per car.

–Entrance at the door is R50pp and includes the chance to ride the simulator.

-Raffle tickets will also be sold on the night with some fantastic prizes up for grabs so come prepared to support and be a part of this great Durban Surfing Community.

“Momentum Generation shows how one house in Hawaii nurtured a surf crew that would forever reshape worldwide culture in the 1990s ” – Rolling Stone

“Momentum Generation won’t just appeal to the surfing fraternity. The human touch takes this beyond it’s sporting quarters.” – Esquire Singapore

” Momentum Generation is, at its core, a film about growing up. The plot is as much about the characters as the age it’s set in…” – Huck

For the first time in their careers, the core members of surfing’s most legendary crew – including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Benji Weatherley, Kalani Robb, Ross Williams, Taylor Steele, and Pat O’Connell – have agreed to tell their story together.

Momentum Generation shows the deep friendships that were formed and tested throughout their careers as top athletes and cultural icons.