 
14 hours ago 14 hours ago

Screening: Northwood 1st March

  • 14 hours ago
  • by zigzag
Pull in and come vibe with us next, Friday 1st March, for an evening of fun as we support our KZN Schools Surfing Groms. Northwood Boys High School, in association with Zigzag and O’Neill, are hosting a fun-filled family evening where, ‘Momentum Generation’, will be screened in true cinema style. Trust us we’ve seen the movie! It’s gold.
 
O’Neill will be showing off 60 years of Surfing History, as well as giving those who arrive early the opportunity to test out the exciting “Virtual Reality Surf Simulator”, where you can see and feel what it’s like to paddle into giant waves at Teahupoo! Again, we’ve got this t-shirt too and it’s steez. To add further to the evening’s entertainment, Zigzag and O’Neill will also be doing product giveaways to random lucky ticket holders. 
 
 
 
Food will be on sale by Pizzaboyz and Afro’s Chicken, with some Freddo ice-cream for that sweet tooth. There will also be a tuckshop and refreshment stand available inside the hall.
So come on! Bring those pillows, blankets and deck chairs and bring your family and friends for a safe and entertaining evening in support of our Surfing boys.
 
-Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the main feature film will start at 7:00 PM.
Secure parking will be available at the Burnside Road entrance to the school for R20 per car.
Entrance at the door is R50pp and includes the chance to ride the simulator.
-Raffle tickets will also be sold on the night with some fantastic prizes up for grabs so come prepared to support and be a part of this great Durban Surfing Community.

 

“Momentum Generation shows how one house in Hawaii nurtured a surf crew that would forever reshape worldwide culture in the 1990s ” – Rolling Stone

“Momentum Generation won’t just appeal to the surfing fraternity. The human touch takes this beyond it’s sporting quarters.” – Esquire Singapore

” Momentum Generation is, at its core, a film about growing up. The plot is as much about the characters as the age it’s set in…” – Huck

For the first time in their careers, the core members of surfing’s most legendary crew – including Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Benji Weatherley, Kalani Robb, Ross Williams, Taylor Steele, and Pat O’Connell – have agreed to tell their story together.

Momentum Generation shows the deep friendships that were formed and tested throughout their careers as top athletes and cultural icons.

Fuelled by camaraderie – but even more so by deep-seated competitiveness – this tight-knit crew became known as the “Momentum Generation” after being featured in Taylor Steele’s groundbreaking films ( The Drifter, Castles In the Sky). They went on to win world titles, break records, and redefine the world’s perception of the surfer, youth culture, and what it means to be free.

As told through their own voices, captured over the course of multiple years of production and with full access to the crew’s private video archive, the Momentum Generation surfers reflect on the complexity of the brotherhood and competition that shaped their shared emotional journey and made these pioneers both heroic and human.

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *