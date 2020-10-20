Manoa Robb Takes the Monster Combo Round 1

Congratulations Mano Robb, the official Round 1 winner of the Monster Combo . Manoa’s efforts see him win a R2000 Pollywog gift voucher and an entry into the final with a chance to win R20 000 cash + his spot on an international surf trip with Matt Bromley and the Zag and Monster crews. Simone Robb feeling the good vibes too, banking R2k cash for her efforts behind the lens.

Our very first Monster Combo Round 1 Local Hero award goes to J-Bay’s Cyle Myers for a series of in-the-pocket backhand man-hacks on the Car Park Section. Cyle scoops a brand new custom Channel Islands surfboard and a toasty Billabong steamer wetsuit.

Ladies and gentlemen, the window period for Round 2 begins today and closes 15 November! With only 2 months of competition remaining, don’t let a golden opportunity go a-begging. Grab your camera and drag your mate down the beach, get those combo’s down and send’em in!!

Here’s how the votes played out in Round 1:

Zag: What a round! So many good entries. This was really tough. At the end of the day, ZZ went with Manoa Robb, chased hard by Dylan Lightfoot and Royden Bryson. Manoa took the win thanks to the punch of his combo and the fluidity between moves. The point of difference being Manoa’s large and lofty full rote straight out the barrel, displaying ingenuity, variety and subtle tweaks with no hacking or flapping in between. A pleasure to watch. Special mention to Adin Masencamp, Zoë Steyn, Ducky Staples, Royden Bryson and Faye Zoetmulder! Monster: This was a really tough one, we loved Gavin Roberts back to back man hacks, Royden’s upsidedown into barrel and repeat, as well as Lightfoot’s absolute annihilation of an inside Supers bowl’y one. Notable mentions need to go to Cyle Meyers for the decimation of the same Super’s car park bowl, Ducky’s threading of barrel into barrel into death float, Dries Millard’s inspirational story and what it takes for him to catch a wave, and Zoe Steyn’s backhand attack at her local spot, but we feel the timing, speed, and flow between a picturesque barrel and flawless tail high full rotation of Manoa Robb was exactly what the Monster Combo is all about, and gets our thumbs up.

Matt Bromley: Dale’s barrel on that first wave was super deep, but it wasn’t a linked together combo. I was very impressed with Zoe Steyn’s wave, as she had amazing flow with critical surfing. Gav Roberts’ two massive turns to tube was really sick with that clean power. Royden’s was epic, along with Brad Scott’s, Chad du Toit’s, and Dan Thornton. Stevey Sawyer is soooo smooth. The barrels from Jacko, Dan Redman, and Josh Redman were insane!!!!! But not combos. I think in 2nd is Manoa’s barrel to air. The barrel was really nice and deep, and the transition was beautiful straight into that tail high air, but unfortunately, the wave wasn’t that solid. The winner for round 1 for me is Dylan Lightfoot’s 3 turn combo. He did 3 mental maneuvers, with so much speed, and flow, with hardly any hesitation between turns. The turns were hard, on rail, with lots of spray and then holding that last bottom turn so long into that final, crazy, swooping carve. Loved it !! There were so many mental entries! Very impressed with SA’s surfing from all over the country. And Dries Millard those two waves were epic. Billabong: Dylan Lightfoot

The Public: Dries Millard

Because it was a tie-break the public vote was decisive, with Manoa Robb edging out Dylan Lightfoot and taking the win purely based on public votes cast. As for the Local Hero award, the votes were unanimous seeing Cyle ‘the man-mountain’ Myers smash his way and the lip into the pound seat!

We’ve already had 39 top quality entries. This year is set to be the busiest and most competitive Monster Combo ever!! Onwards to Round 2 and some exciting announcements later this week!