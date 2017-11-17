Lizzard Hurricane KZN Surfing Champs

Close to 200 surfers are expected to take part in the Lizzard Hurricane KZN Surf Champs, which is considered to be one of the biggest surf contests held in KZN. The competition will take place at Bronze Beach Umhlanga on the 1,2,3 December at the start of Matric Rage. The event is hosted by Wave Wizards Surf Club and is sanctioned by the KZN Surfing Association.

There will be four districts included – Ethekweni, Ilembe, Ugu and King-Cetshwayo. Individual surfers will be crowned KZN Champions in both boys and girls ranging from U10 to Grand Masters (45+). There will also be trophies for the Team who wins the overall top scores. The Open Mens winners will be awarded with R10 000 cash courtesy of Lizzard, and Hurricane will award the Open Womens winners with R5000. Many of the local business will be sponsoring meal vouchers and other coupons. Surfers and spectators will be treated to refreshing chilled Fuze Ice Tea. Prize giving will take place at the new Ski Boat Club in Umhlanga on Sunday afternoon 3rd December.

“We are expecting a very large turn out of surfers and families from the entire coastline of KZN, and what is so special about this contest is that the kids and their parents are all surfing together. We welcome everyone down to the beach to enjoy some fun in the sun” enthused KZN Surfing President Paul Izzard.

Surfers can click here to enter.