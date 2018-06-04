KZN Schools Surfing – Finals Day

Last week Friday, 8th June, saw the culmination of the KZN Schools Surfing down at Dairy Beach. The conditions throughout the season left a lot to be desired but the ocean was saving one helluva treat for the Tag Team Finals.

The waves were firing, and the lighties were frothing like rabid beasts, chewing on their leashes, ready to unleash a hellish fury on the face of any wave standing in the way of crowning them and their school top dawgs!

Four-foot peelers, styling airs, hard hacks and heavy blows off the lip triggered by those out in the line-up sent teammates on the sand into overdrive. The stage was set for a badass final, and a badass final is what we got.