KZN Schools Surfing: Day 6 Wrap

The KZN Schools Surfing run into its 6th week of competition last week Friday (25th May 2018), with eight schools and nine teams competing. The first heat was contested by Ashton College (A), George Campbell (A), Westville (B) and Glenwood (A). The second Heat saw Clifton (A), Crawford North Coast (A & B), Northwood (B) and Michaelhouse (A) lock horns and do battle. In a welcomed turn of events, the weather was fairly pleasant (notice how I said fairly) while the waves were on par. The tide could have lent a better hand to those competing but as is the tradition the lighties bang out the best scores they could. 

Heat 1:

Ashton College A – 364 points

George Campbell A – 211 points

Westville B – 189 points

Glenwood A – 94 points 

Heat 2:

Clifton A – 397 points

Crawford North Coast A – 211 points

Northwood B – 179 points

Michaelhouse A – 156 points

Crawford North Coast B – 98 points

Standout surfers:

Heat 1: Ashton A – 15.4 / 20 Dylan Gibbs

Heat 2: Clifton A – Karl Steen 11.0 / 20 Clifton A – James Ribbink 11.0 / 20

All images supplied by Rhett Fox.

A huge congratulations as we announce the Top 8 finalists to compete in the Tag Team Final next Friday on the 8th June.

Seeded directly into the final:

Northwood A

Clifton A

Westville A

 

Competing in the semi-final for a place in the final:

Ashton A

George Campbell A

Crawford North Coast A

Northwood B

Michaelhouse A

 

The Top 20 Individual Surfers will battle it out this Friday, 1st June at Dairy Beach where the season started.

2018 Individual Season Seedings

Seed Surfer Total points
1 Jared Hook 390
2 James Ribbink 358
3 Karl Steen 332
4 Christian Brand 302
5 Ant Pottow 230
6 Matt Coetser 227
7 Dom Southwood 187
8 Brayden Bergset 182
9 Ethan Mac Donald 180
10 Nathan Wallace 172
11 David McDonald 169
12 Fabian Marais 163
13 Dylan Gibbs 154
14 Chad Southwood 115
15 Seth Strachan 115
16 Kyle Jones 96
17 Luke Perreira 95
18 Caden Coetzee 88
19 Kevin Pretorius 85
20 Jordan Meyer 85
21 Sophie Bell 85
22 Nathan Cayley 80
23 Ziggy Borslap 80
24 James Lomusse 70

 

2018 Tag Team Season Seedings

 

Ranking Team Position Points
  Heat 1 Heat 2 Heat 3 Heat 4
1 Northwood A 1 1 1 1 1402
2 Clifton A 2 1 2 1 1535
3 Westville A 1 1 1 3 1148
4 Ashton A 3 2 2 1 1087
5 George Campbell A 5 1 2 2 827
6 Crawford North Coast A 4 2 3 2 823
7 Northwood B 3 4 1 3 749
8 Michaelhouse A 2 2 5 4 689
9 Westville C 4 3 3 3 633
10 Clifton B 2 4 3 4 530
11 Westville B 3 4 5 3 578
12 Glenwood A 3 4 4 4 548
13 Crawford North Coast B 4 5 2 5 467
14 Northwood C 5 5 4 5 241
15 SNSC A 5 5 5 5 20

 

 

 

 

