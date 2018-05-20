KZN Schools Surfing: Day 6 Wrap

The KZN Schools Surfing run into its 6th week of competition last week Friday (25th May 2018), with eight schools and nine teams competing. The first heat was contested by Ashton College (A), George Campbell (A), Westville (B) and Glenwood (A). The second Heat saw Clifton (A), Crawford North Coast (A & B), Northwood (B) and Michaelhouse (A) lock horns and do battle. In a welcomed turn of events, the weather was fairly pleasant (notice how I said fairly) while the waves were on par. The tide could have lent a better hand to those competing but as is the tradition the lighties bang out the best scores they could.
Heat 1:
Ashton College A – 364 points
George Campbell A – 211 points
Westville B – 189 points
Glenwood A – 94 points
Heat 2:
Clifton A – 397 points
Crawford North Coast A – 211 points
Northwood B – 179 points
Michaelhouse A – 156 points
Crawford North Coast B – 98 points
Standout surfers:
Heat 1: Ashton A – 15.4 / 20 Dylan Gibbs
Heat 2: Clifton A – Karl Steen 11.0 / 20 Clifton A – James Ribbink 11.0 / 20
All images supplied by Rhett Fox.
A huge congratulations as we announce the Top 8 finalists to compete in the Tag Team Final next Friday on the 8th June.
Seeded directly into the final:
Northwood A
Clifton A
Westville A
Competing in the semi-final for a place in the final:
Ashton A
George Campbell A
Crawford North Coast A
Northwood B
Michaelhouse A
The Top 20 Individual Surfers will battle it out this Friday, 1st June at Dairy Beach where the season started.
2018 Individual Season Seedings
|Seed
|Surfer
|Total points
|1
|Jared Hook
|390
|2
|James Ribbink
|358
|3
|Karl Steen
|332
|4
|Christian Brand
|302
|5
|Ant Pottow
|230
|6
|Matt Coetser
|227
|7
|Dom Southwood
|187
|8
|Brayden Bergset
|182
|9
|Ethan Mac Donald
|180
|10
|Nathan Wallace
|172
|11
|David McDonald
|169
|12
|Fabian Marais
|163
|13
|Dylan Gibbs
|154
|14
|Chad Southwood
|115
|15
|Seth Strachan
|115
|16
|Kyle Jones
|96
|17
|Luke Perreira
|95
|18
|Caden Coetzee
|88
|19
|Kevin Pretorius
|85
|20
|Jordan Meyer
|85
|21
|Sophie Bell
|85
|22
|Nathan Cayley
|80
|23
|Ziggy Borslap
|80
|24
|James Lomusse
|70
2018 Tag Team Season Seedings
|Ranking
|Team
|Position
|Points
|Heat 1
|Heat 2
|Heat 3
|Heat 4
|1
|Northwood A
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1402
|2
|Clifton A
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1535
|3
|Westville A
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1148
|4
|Ashton A
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1087
|5
|George Campbell A
|5
|1
|2
|2
|827
|6
|Crawford North Coast A
|4
|2
|3
|2
|823
|7
|Northwood B
|3
|4
|1
|3
|749
|8
|Michaelhouse A
|2
|2
|5
|4
|689
|9
|Westville C
|4
|3
|3
|3
|633
|10
|Clifton B
|2
|4
|3
|4
|530
|11
|Westville B
|3
|4
|5
|3
|578
|12
|Glenwood A
|3
|4
|4
|4
|548
|13
|Crawford North Coast B
|4
|5
|2
|5
|467
|14
|Northwood C
|5
|5
|4
|5
|241
|15
|SNSC A
|5
|5
|5
|5
|20