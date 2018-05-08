KZN SCHOOLS SURFING DAY 4 WRAP

May the 11th saw the 4th day of the KZN Schools Surfing take place with 6 schools and 10 teams competing. The first heat was contested by Westville (A & B), George Campbell (A), Crawford North Coast (A) and Northwood (C). Heat two was comprised of Clifton (A & B); Michaelhouse (A) and Northwood (A & B). Following somewhat of a trend, the conditions were extremely tricky for those competing, especially in Heat 1.
Due to the beach replenishment happening in town the contest moved to South Beach where the afternoon played host to an onshore breeze from the northeast turning the small swell that was around into a sloppy sectioning mess. The second Heat brought on a welcomed change in conditions which saw the wind die off just enough to give the surfers out there a little more to work with.
Heat 1:
Westville A – 178 points
George Campbell A – 164 points
Crawford North Coast A – 110 points
Northwood C – 93 points
Westville B – 92 points
Heat 2:
Northwood A – 327 points
Clifton A – 264 points
Clifton B – 112 points
Northwood B -93 points
Michaelhouse A – 82 points
Standout surfer (again in tricky conditions)
Heat 2: Northwood A 9.5 / 20 Jared Hook