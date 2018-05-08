KZN SCHOOLS SURFING DAY 4 WRAP

May the 11th saw the 4th day of the KZN Schools Surfing take place with 6 schools and 10 teams competing. The first heat was contested by Westville (A & B), George Campbell (A), Crawford North Coast (A) and Northwood (C). Heat two was comprised of Clifton (A & B); Michaelhouse (A) and Northwood (A & B). Following somewhat of a trend, the conditions were extremely tricky for those competing, especially in Heat 1. Due to the beach replenishment happening in town the contest moved to South Beach where the afternoon played host to an onshore breeze from the northeast turning the small swell that was around into a sloppy sectioning mess. The second Heat brought on a welcomed change in conditions which saw the wind die off just enough to give the surfers out there a little more to work with. Heat 1: Westville A – 178 points George Campbell A – 164 points Crawford North Coast A – 110 points Northwood C – 93 points Westville B – 92 points Heat 2: Northwood A – 327 points Clifton A – 264 points Clifton B – 112 points Northwood B -93 points Michaelhouse A – 82 points Standout surfer (again in tricky conditions) Heat 2: Northwood A 9.5 / 20 Jared Hook

All Images Supplied by Rhett Fox

The tag-team format sees 5 teams hit the water where they surf a 50-minute heat. Once a surfer out in the line-up has registered two solid waves they paddle ashore to tag in the next member of their team. No matter the conditions they surf. If the wind is howling, they surf, if it is pouring with rain, they surf, if it’s glassy and 8 foot… yep, you guessed it, they surf!

This coming Friday at 3pm, the comp is set to return to the Dairy Bowl and run into its 7th and 8th heat, hopefully in better conditions. The program runs from April 13 25 May. Then the top 20 highest scoring surfers will compete in the Individuals Surf-Off on the 1st June. A week later on the 8th of June, is the tag Team final to crown the KZN champ. Until then, you can catch us every Friday at the Dairy Pump House. So pull in, come join us and show some support for the groms and suss out the talent of the next generation of KZN and South African surfing.