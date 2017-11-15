Jordy Surfs Angry

Jordy has arrived on the North Shore an angry man. Perhaps it was his early loss in Portugal, or maybe his early loss in France, perhaps a bit of both, regardless, the Big Man is vexed. And we love watching Jordy surf angry. Like he’s got something to prove even though he’s third in the world. You stand in his way, he’ll probably rip your head clean off. You dare look at him the wrong way while he’s in Hawaii, and you’ll get thrown into a combination whole so deep, you’ll probably be able to see China from down there.

Image: WSL / Laurent Mauresal