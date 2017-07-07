If the ultimate purpose of life is to love and be loved, then Jack succeeded immeasurably by building a family across the world that he loved and loved him back, across every ocean. From Santa Cruz to J-Bay, thousands of surfers paid tribute to the life & adventures of the late Jack O’Neill with a giant “circle of love”.
Watch the Jack O’neill Memorial Paddle Out right here.
Jack O’neill Memorial Paddle Out
If the ultimate purpose of life is to love and be loved, then Jack succeeded immeasurably by building a family across the world that he loved and loved him back, across every ocean. From Santa Cruz to J-Bay, thousands of surfers paid tribute to the life & adventures of the late Jack O’Neill with a giant “circle of love”.