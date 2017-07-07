 
Jack O’neill Memorial Paddle Out

If the ultimate purpose of life is to love and be loved, then Jack succeeded immeasurably by building a family across the world that he loved and loved him back, across every ocean. From Santa Cruz to J-Bay, thousands of surfers paid tribute to the life & adventures of the late Jack O’Neill with a giant “circle of love”.
Watch the Jack O’neill Memorial Paddle Out right here.

