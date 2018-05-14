Introducing The Corona Bali Pro[tected]

As the title sponsor of the World Surf League’s Bali Pro championship tour event, Corona is updating the previously announced “Corona Bali Pro” and renaming it “Corona Bali Protected”. This name change is aimed at sounding the alarm on one of the biggest threats to the survival of the world’s oceans: marine plastic pollution. It stands for the vision of turning Bali into a pilot project, a blueprint for solving this global environmental issue by implementing the Parley AIR Strategy.

Last May, Corona made an ambitious commitment with Parley for the Oceans to protect 100 islands around the world from marine plastic pollution by 2020. In addition to this commitment, Corona and Parley are now inviting brands of the consumer packaged goods industry to join a task force with the objective of leaving a lasting legacy in Bali’s coastal regions through the implementation of the Parley AIR strategy – Avoid plastic, Intercept plastic debris, and Redesign materials and products.

Beginning with Keramas, the site of the Corona Bali Protected, this new initiative will kick off at the start of the event window with the following programs:

Beach cleanups with volunteers and ambassadors from Corona, Parley for the Oceans, and WSL PURE, the philanthropic arm of the WSL dedicated to ocean health. The cleanups will be organized in close collaboration with local communities, activists, and NGOs.

An immersive experience at the Corona x Parley Pavilion that will educate attendees about how plastic is destroying paradise while also highlighting ways that consumers, local industries, and global brands can all be part of the solution.

Inspirational and educational Parley Talks featuring Parley ambassadors and WSL athletes at the Casa Corona.

The Corona Highline specialty heat, a WSL-sanctioned surf competition featuring jerseys, surfboards and fins made from Parley Ocean PlasticTM.

100 percent single-use plastic-free events and activations with recycling programs on-site. The Komune Resort & Beach Club, an eco-friendly resort which will host the event, is already setting the example in Bali with a plastic-free philosophy and progressive recycling facilities.

With this event, Corona and Parley are kicking off a series of collaboration sessions with local activists and NGOs, government authorities, local industries, and global consumer packaged goods brands with the objective of creating a 5-year action plan, which will be presented in October 2018 in Bali.

While this event will raise awareness for the need to protect Bali from marine plastic pollution, the Corona x Parley partnership has already made an impact in several regions around the world. The Parley AIR Strategy is being implemented on over 30 islands in the Maldives, expanding to new islands in Australia, Mexico, Chile and the Dominican Republic.