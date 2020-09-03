Get paid to surf #PollywogSurfluencer

Online surf brand and travel experts, Pollywog, has launched a creative campaign to sign their next #PollywogSurfluencer. The #PollywogSurfluencer campaign is an opportunity to put surfers back in the spotlight and to grow their brands for when the industry and investors are open for business to sign their new recruits.

On the surfing front, the professional circuit has been put on hold. As a result, all events have been cancelled or suspended, meaning no prize money for athletes, no sponsorship deals, and less multichannel earnings.

Durban-based entrepreneur and former Springbok and professional surfer, Richard Edy, says the campaign is a way to assist and boost the surfing community during trying times.

“For us, surfing is everything and #PollywogSurfluencer is an opportunity to put surfers in the spotlight for the time when brands are open for business again to invest in the sport and the unique individuals who comprise our industry,” said Edy.

“Pollywog is South Africa’s core online surf store and travel experts. Born out of a passion for surfing and the ocean, our goal is to recreate the stoke that every surfer, beginner or pro, feels when in the water. This is the Pollywog experience.”

The devastating impact of the Covid-19 virus is expected to extend to economic losses on the sporting front globally, with an estimated $61.6bn in missed revenue by the end of 2020.

Together with Bryan Habana’s athlete marketing platform MatchKit.co (technology partner), Pollywog is looking for surfers and bodyboarders who epitomises what this sport and lifestyle is all about; someone who is as prominent online as they are in the waves.

“We are looking for someone that can impress the judges by creating an epic MatchKit profile, as well as showing they are a great fit to represent us by showcasing their surf life and the Pollywog brand online,” Edy explained.

#PollywogSurfluencer is made up of four ambassador categories; male, female, junior and bodyboarder. The male and female #PollywogSurfluencer winners will each earn R10 000 cash a month for 3 months, as well as a R30 000 product voucher on pollywog.co.za. Junior and bodyboarder winners will receive gear sponsorships valued at R10 000 each.

“The one thing I learnt from Bryan (Habana) is the importance of developing a personal brand. Now – more than ever – is the time for surfers to start thinking of themselves as brands and not just big wave athletes, and that’s what we hope to achieve with the #PollywogSurfluencer campaign,” he concluded.

To get started, view the competition page here: https://pollywog.co.za/pages/pollywogsurfluencer

The nitty gritty:

By entering the #PollywogSurfluencer competition, you stand a chance to win cash and/or prizes across four unique categories totalling R140 000! And it all begins with a few easy steps

Sign up to MatchKit.co

MatchKit.co is a mobile sports web builder that is all about helping athletes better market themselves and commercialise their careers. With a MatchKit.co profile, surfers can join a wide range of professional athletes already getting their profiles out there with one consolidated URL.

All you have to do is register and create a MatchKit profile at matchkit.co/register. Make sure your best content is displayed, and social media accounts are added, then with your unique MatchKit URL drive traffic to your new platform with #PollywogSurfluencer

Entry is open to surfers and bodyboarders

You have to create a MatchKit.co profile and use the coupon Pollywog30 for a 30 day free trial – matchkit.co/register

Entries will be judged on both content on your profile from showcasing your surf lifestyle to promoting Pollywog associated products (determined by Pollywog) and social engagement thereof (determined by MatchKit.co technology of reach, resonance and relevance)

5 finalists will be named in each category on 14 September

Winner will be announced on 30 September 2020

Full competition T&C’s here

Good luck #PollywogSurfluencer

About Pollywog

Pollywog is South Africa’s core online surf store and travel experts. Born out of a passion for surfing and the ocean, our goal is to recreate the stoke that every surfer, beginner or pro, feels when in the water. This is the Pollywog experience.