Cutting Beach Merebank – Beach Cleanup

Clean Surf Project will be hosting a beach cleanup at Cutting Beach, Merebank this Saturday, 2nd December.

“This beach has become literally a landfill site and we doing everything on our own capacity to get this beach cleaned up. As the tide rises every day its takes so much litter into the sea. Its truly sad.” stated Melanie Pelser one of the organiser. They have gone so far as to get a recycling company involved and empowered some homeless people to help get the beach clean!

If you’re in the Bluff area this Saturday, join them for a day of fun in the sun for a good cause.

We are currently running the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign supported by Share the Stoke and Firewire, where we reward those high energy, environmentally conscious, earth loving surfers with one brand new Firewire worth R10 000 per month from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 March 2018. Find out more about the campaign here.