City Surf Series Set to Kick Off

This weekend, 31 March to 2 April 2018 the City Surf Series (CSS) is set to commence. The Volkswagen Nelson Mandela Bay Surf Pro presented by Billabong files in as the first stop on the cross-country trip.

Endorsed by the WSL the CSS accounts for 6 of the 8 events wherein South African surfers can rack up Qualifying Series points in efforts to get them a seat at the big boy table – the Championship Tour. This serves as a great platform for local talent to gain recognition globally, away from the costly international events which often prohibit talent from reaching the top shelf.

The CSS is the only event of its kind in Africa offering QS points. The next couple months the countries competitive surfing circuit will be lit up, allowing the countries biggest frothers to put their hands up and have their say out on the waves. The event is set to conclude with the Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing presented by Hurley (19 – 24 June).

Grab your auntie, cousins mates sisters granny and your chomma and pull into one of the events at a city near you and enjoy some good clean family fun. Hell, why not grab your crew and hit em’ all up and take a road trip stretching from the east to the west coast.

The CSS not only aims to nurture and promote local surfing it also aims to drive home a message – plastic pollution. Pairing up with the Dyer Island Conservation Trust (DICT), Volkswagen South Africa will be highlighting these issues as part of an activation at the two CSS events in Port Elizabeth.

Everyone is invited to take pictures next to Volkswagen’s giant Recycled Plastic Wave and take to social media as a collective promise to help ride the wave towards a cleaner ocean.

Volkswagen and DICT encourage locals and visitors of Nelson Mandela Bay from 31 March to 2 April to join them, together with Tuffy Plastics, in the Community Clean-the-Beach event taking place on the 3 April 2017 at Pollok Beach.

Leading up to the event we checked in with our man on the ground Cyle Myers to find out how the conditions were shaping up:

Port Elizabeth is always a struggle for waves. In fact last year’s VW Nelson Mandela Pro was probably held in one of the swells of the year. An east swell lit up the Bay, and Port Elizabeth became California dreaming. Waves from Pipeline through Millers and onto Humewood. The QS point hunters couldn’t believe their eyes and planned surf trips there for the coming months. But if you know PE, and you know Pipeline, you’ll know the lord almighty’s face shone down upon the Pipeline and gifted the surfers with a couple Easter eggs where otherwise there were none.

This year’s comp the forecast is looking small. Very small in fact. But there’s a saving grace. The primary and secondary swell for the opening day is east and south respectively. And PE loves, more than anything, an East swell. So there might just be some small but ripple waves available. Let’s all cross our fingers, namaste our hands, and pray that easter delivers.

Make sure you clear your schedule for the following events and spread the word: