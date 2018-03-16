Beyrick & Benji Through to Round 5

The Martinique Surf Pro continued yesterday in tricky conditions, where the men’s third and fourth rounds were hashed out in efforts trim the field down to sixteen. The mid-period East swell delivered shifty peaks and lulls, making it tough for the lads out in the water. In the end, it was the most experienced campaigners that had the most to show on the 6th day of the event, with former CT athletes leading the way.

After his heat, we caught up with Beyrick here’s what the inform saffa had to say:

(Zag) Hows the Caribbean been treating so far:

(Beyrick) The Caribbean is incredible. Martinique is the definition of island life and I’m loving it. Warm water, palm trees, coconuts and I’m hitching everywhere so it pretty classic.

You’re performing really well this year, with some solid runs, making everyone at home stoked. Round four looked close against Marco, how was the wave & how are you feeling moving into round 5:

Thanks, ya I have been working a lot harder and have been trying to improve my equipment, fitness and mental fitness and most importantly, have consistency throughout the year. My round 4 heat was heavy. I had a terrible start, being too far out to get onto a wave where I lost priority And Hiroto got a 7 on that wave and Marco got a 7 on the wave afterwards. I had to scrap my way back into the heat by going deeper and getting a couple 6 point rides under priority, which is a hard thing to do on a two-foot wave and on a right point break as there is usually only one major peak/ take off spot. Anyway, I managed to get my scores and get into the lead and stay there when the heat ended.

Deivid Silva has just won the last 6000 at manly and you could feel his momentum coming into The heat so it was good to get the win over him. After making that heat, I feel like I had another breakthrough in momentum and am super amped to get back to basics and onto the two best waves in the next heat. I feel that there is a lot more in the tank and my rook15 from the Channel Islands feels like the best surfboard I have ever had. This helps so much with nerves as my only mission is to find a good wave and the board will do the rest.

If you missed the action here’s how it went down in heat 4:

MARTINIQUE SURF PRO MEN’S ROUND 4 RESULTS:

Heat 1: Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) 12.73, Kei Kobayashi (USA) 11.93, Davey Cathels (AUS) 11.90, Charly Martin (FRA) 11.30

Heat 2: Nat Young (USA) 13.67, Jadson Andre (BRA) 12.17, Tomas Tudela (PER) 9.16, Santiago Muniz (ARG) 5.70

Heat 3: Tristan Guilbaud (FRA) 12.57, Imaikalani Devault (HAW) 11.66, Timothee Bisso (FRA) 7.96, Luke Hynd (AUS) 7.40

Heat 4: Mihimana Braye (PYF) 11.00, Miguel Pupo (BRA) 10.03, Thiago Camarao (BRA) 8.93, Ricardo Christie (NZL) 4.70

Heat 5: Benji Brand (HAW) 12.50, Miguel Tudela (PER) 11.03, Rafael Teixeira (BRA) 10.64, Andy Criere (ESP) 9.73

Heat 6: Miguel Blanco (PRT) 12.17, Jacob Burke (BRB) 11.87, Alejo Muniz (BRA) 11.73, Maxime Huscenot (FRA) 11.00

Heat 7: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 14.17, Bino Lopes (BRA) 11.03, Yuri Goncalves (BRA) 10.83, Michael Dunphy (USA) 7.83

Heat 8: Beyrick De Vries (ZAF) 12.66, Marco Fernandez (BRA) 12.46, Deivid Silva (BRA) 12.17, Hiroto Arai (JPN) 11.77

UPCOMING MARTINIQUE SURF PRO MEN’S ROUND 5 MATCHUPS:

Heat 1: Jorgann Couzinet (FRA), Imaikalani Devault (HAW), Nat Young (USA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 2: Tristan Guilbaud (FRA), Kei Kobayashi (USA), Mihimana Braye (PYF), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 3: Benji Brand (HAW), Bino Lopes (BRA), Miguel Blanco (PRT), Marco Fernandez (BRA)

Heat 4: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Miguel Tudela (PER), Beyrick De Vries (ZAF) , Josh Burke (BRB)