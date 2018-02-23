 
Best of Shot Bru – February

  • by zigzag

And just like that March is here. February, not quite the wave machine that was January, produced some special waves none the less. As a result Shot Bruh was inundated with images of ous just doing their thang across the country. From Cape Town to Mozam, the coast has seen its fair bit of action and now with the second cyclone of the year about to send some deep water pulses of pure stoke, we wait patiently in anticipation of the absolute froth fest that’s coming. Until then hone in on these cherry pies and wet your appetite, don’t forget to stretch and make sure that your office chair is at an angle that will suit the legs as they dangle.   

Teal Hogg smashing the lip. Photographer: Craggi Kreations
Photographer: Shane Lomnitz
Albert bobbing with a boogie in the Atlantic
Ryan Collins catching an icy blue eye
Photographer: Phil Craig/ Surfer: John John Florence
Dave Mommsen asking for one more.
Photographer: Mika Hattingh
Hindsight from Mika Hattingh
Locking lips in Durban. Photographer: Craggi Kreations
Photographer: Daniel Raubenheimer
Photographer: Catherine Hofmeyr/ Surfer: Jarred Veldhuis
Craggi Kreations bracing for impact and escaping Gavin Roberts bottom turn.
Half in, half out. Photographer: Albert
Photographer: Ryan Collins
Sam Christianson Walking on Sunshine with Craggi Kreations
Photographer: Catherine Hofmeyr/ Surfer: Ford van Jaarsveldt
Photographer: Chris Clarke / Surfer: Kelly Slater
You go left, I'll go right. Photographer: Chris Vaugh-Jones
Craggi Kreations capturing the steam cat that is Chad Du Toit
Chris Clarke in his element getting Kelly on his good side
