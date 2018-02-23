Best of Shot Bru – February

And just like that March is here. February, not quite the wave machine that was January, produced some special waves none the less. As a result Shot Bruh was inundated with images of ous just doing their thang across the country. From Cape Town to Mozam, the coast has seen its fair bit of action and now with the second cyclone of the year about to send some deep water pulses of pure stoke, we wait patiently in anticipation of the absolute froth fest that’s coming. Until then hone in on these cherry pies and wet your appetite, don’t forget to stretch and make sure that your office chair is at an angle that will suit the legs as they dangle.