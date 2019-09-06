 
10 hours ago 10 hours ago

AUG 2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH WINNER

  • 10 hours ago
  • by admin

It was a close call this month with some solid entries making their way through the comps@zigzag.co.za inbox. From 10-year-old kids filming & editing their very own production to stand up citizens being awarded environmental prizes of excellence. Phenomenal to see what the people of SA are doing out there to ensure our beaches are in top nic!

In the end, a winner had to be decided on… Ladies and gentlemen, please put your salty bits together for Sydni Parnell.

Actions speak louder than words, no supporting message to accompany her photo in the mail just some elbow grease showing through. No fanfare, self-promotion or gimmicks, just one helluva big effort.

Big shout out to Tuffy, M*A*T Surfboards and RYD Land & Sea for coming together this year to inject something new into the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign. With more prizes up for grabs cleaning your beach never made more sense.

Bummed you missed out? Don’t be you still got the rest of the year to board the Clean Your Beach train! So get moving and get cleaning. Until next time, keep it clean, peace.

 

Tuffy Brands Home

M*A*T Surfboards Home

RYD Land & Sea Home

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *