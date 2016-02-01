 
4 hours ago 4 hours ago

9 Miles Project Turns 5

  • 4 hours ago
  • by zigzag
9 Miles Project turns 5 and will be holding an event taking place this saturday, 9 June 2018, at their Clubhouse at Strandfontein Pavilion. It will be a showcase and open day for all loyal supporters and friends, and there will be entertainment and live music. So, if you looking for a soul enriching Saturday, great, then pull in and join the ladies and gentlemen of 9 Miles!

Can’t make it? Then why not show your support with a donnation. Have you entered their Birthday competition yet? They have some really great prizes on offer – R50 or more, gets you in the draw!
Pay via EFT, Snapscan or on Payfast and you could be the winner of one of these amazing prizes.
 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *