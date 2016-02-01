9 Miles Project Turns 5

9 Miles Project turns 5 and will be holding an event taking place this saturday, 9 June 2018, at their Clubhouse at Strandfontein Pavilion. It will be a showcase and open day for all loyal supporters and friends, and there will be entertainment and live music. So, if you looking for a soul enriching Saturday, great, then pull in and join the ladies and gentlemen of 9 Miles!

Can’t make it? Then why not show your support with a donnation. Have you entered their Birthday competition yet? They have some really great prizes on offer – R50 or more, gets you in the draw!

Pay via EFT, Snapscan or on Payfast and you could be the winner of one of these amazing prizes.