2019 Will Bring Night Surfing

The city of Figueira da Foz, in Portugal, is set to establish floodlight infrastructure in order to host night surfing come 2019. The coastal city located in the Coimbra district has become infamous for its consistent beach breaks such as Buarcos, Cabedelo, Molhe Norte and Murtinheira. When it comes to surfing in Europe the area holds some of the longest right-hand runners and is home to multiple national surfing as well as bodyboarding events.

Now in September 2019, provided you have the means to get there, surfers will be able to keep surfing when the sun goes down as a result of an ambitious 2.6 million euro project at Cabedelo beach. Consisting of seven floodlight towers as well as 21 light projectors the hope is to illuminate the water to keep the party going in a 50m area. The construction works start on September 2018 and will be completed 12 months later.

“This is a unique project, without parallel in Europe and even in the world. The municipality aims to become a water sports and beach destination with distinctive features, like its long stretch of sands in an urban context,” stresses João Ataíde, mayor of Figueira da Foz.

Not familiar with Cabedelo beach, don’t worry thats okay. You can be familiar through this here video.