2018 Tigers Milk Winter Surf Classic

Over 120 competitors will surf in the 2018 Tigers Milk Winter Surf Classic which gets underway at Surfers Corner, Muizenberg on Friday morning. Of these, twenty-one have represented South Africa at International events, four have surfed for Great Britain and one has competed for New Zealand. There are thirty-one National Champions in the mix and forty-nine of the surfers competing this weekend have earned provincial and district colours. The Muizenberg community have provided twenty-four of the competitors to the three-day event. The top performer in this group will win a custom-made Tigers Milk surfboard.

2017 Tigers Milk Winter Classic winners and former World Longboard Champions, Matthew Moir and Simone Robb are both are competing as are former Tigers Milk Longboard title winners and Tigers Life ambassador Alfonzo Pieters and eight-time South African Champion Kay Holt. South Africa’s current top-ranked female surfer, Nicole Pallett is competing as are world ranked professional surfer Tanika Hoffman and former Tigers Milk shortboard champions, Jordy Maree and Dillon Fernandez.

Adding a bit of history to this year’s contest are Therese Russell and George Bunting, who were members of the Western Province Team that competed in the 1966 South African Championships in Durban. The 2018 Tigers Milk Classic will celebrate World Oceans Day with an early morning start on Friday morning and the event will end with all seven finals on Sunday, June 10th.

The heats and event schedule are posted on www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za and on www.liveheats.com/surfingsouthafrica

The Tigers Milk Winter Classic includes a World Surf League Longboard Speciality division for Men and Women, an Over 40 Longboard Division, U23 Longboard Divisions for Men & Women and Open Men’s and Women’s shortboard divisions. Over R60000 in prize money is on offer across the seven divisions. Photos and results will be posted on www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za and on Surfing South Africa’s social platforms

In addition, the Saturday and Sundays surfing programme will be streamed live on www.streamit360.tv

While the Tigers Milk Winter Classic will showcase the skills of many of South Africa’s top Longboarders and Surfers, it will also support a Surfing South Africa Outreach initiative involving young surfers from the community. This initiative will be coordinated by SSA Development Officer Danielle Powis and will take place at Surfers Corner from 9 am to 1 pm on Sunday, June 10th.

About 60 young surfers from a number of community-based outreach programmes that use surfing to change the lives of marginalised youth will participate in a surf contest with the top four teams winning medals for their efforts. During the programme, a Tag Team format will be used which will see groups of five boys and girls surfing together as teams. In this way, organisers ensure that every participant plays a role in the project.

Although the Outreach programme is geared towards giving surfers from disadvantaged communities the opportunity to participate in a team focussed surfing contest, the main objective of the initiative is enjoyment. Each participant will receive a commemorative Tigers Milk T-shirt, a goodie bag as well as refreshments and a meal which will be provided by Tigers Milk.

The Tigers Milk Winter Classic is supported by Corona, Jagermeister, Bacardi and Coca-Cola. There will be plenty of social activities taking place in the restaurant during the 2018 Tigers Milk Winter Classic. On Friday the Corona Sunset Session with DJ Mitch will run from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Tigers Milk will present kids activities from midday to 4 pm on Saturday while on Sunday the participants in the Outreach initiative will not only receive their awards in the restaurant but will get to enjoy a burger, chips and coke courtesy of Tigers Milk.

After the Award Ceremony, where the finalists in each division of the main event will be awarded their medals and trophies, top South African longboarder Steven Sawyer will change out of his wetsuit and perform an hour or two of his unique brand of music

As an additional incentive to come down to Surfers Corner to watch some top class surfing Tigers Milk will have a Corona 2 for 1 price special between 4 pm and 7 pm on all three days. Buying two Jagermeisters in Tigers Milk on Friday, Saturday or Sunday will put you in line to win a custom-made surfboard while a Bacardi flavoured Mojito may win you an instant prize. A Stepchild Burger, Chips and Coke combo will be on special for R90 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.