Vissla ISA WORLD JUNIOR SURFING CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2017 Vissla ISA World Junior Surfing Champs (wow that’s a mouthful) is due to take place from September 23 – October 1 in Hyuga, Japan. And Surfing South Africa have put together a ‘Samurai blade sharp’ team of juniors. They may look like a bunch of raggedy surf rats, but let us assure you, they all shred like business men/women in power suits on the wall street stock exchange. So as they head into the land of the rising sun, get behind em by watching the event live here.

And here’s a list of the full team:

Coaches : Quintin Jones, Chris Bond and Etienne Venter

U18 Boys:

Adin Masencamp, Joshe Faulkner, Koby Oberholzer, Ethan Fletcher and Luke Malherbe

U16 Boys:

Luke Slijpen, Eli Beukes, Max Elkington, Dillen Hendricks, Saxton Randell, Thomas Lindhorst, Bryce Du Preez and Angelo Faulkner

U18 Girls:

Sophie Bell and Kirsty McGillivray

U16 Girls

Kayla Nogueira Snenhlanhla Makhubu and Tayla DeConing

And be sure to check out the promo video below.

Cover Image: Ian Thurtell