The Boardroom – Apex Twin 

SHAPER: 

Dennis Ellis 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’6”x193/4”×27/16”-29.8L FIN SETUP:
Twin fin
This is a modern high performance twin fin and not a stabiliser hybrid. 

It features a Venturi style concave forcing water flow through the fins and with the wing creating a pivot point and narrowing up the tail for quick rail to rail transitions with enough bite to hold through critical sections and driving turns. This board has a surprising range of surf from 1 to 6 ft. It’s designed for good to excellent surfers and to be ridden hard. 

