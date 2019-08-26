The Boardroom: Apex Twin 

SHAPER:
Dennis Ellis
DIMENSIONS:
5’6”x193⁄4”×27∕16”-29.8L
FIN SETUP:
Twin fin
This is a high performance
twin fin. It features a Venturi style concave forcing water
flow through the fin area with the wing creating a pivot point and narrowing up the tail for quick rail to rail transitions
with enough bite to hold
through critical sections and driving turns. This board has a surprising range of surf from
1 – 6ft. It’s designed for good
to excellent surfers. It’s not a cruiser – it’s designed to be ridden aggressively. Construction is EPS / epoxy and also available in standard polyester.
EMAIL: ellisdennis.de@gmail.com
CELL: +27 83 735 4865
WEB: www.theboardroomsa.co.za
ADDR: 48 Brickmakers Kloof, South End, Port Elizabeth
FB : theboardroomsa IG: @dennisellis6393