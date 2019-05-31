Safari Surfboards – The Samo Pro Missile 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
9’1” x 21 3/4” x 2 9/16”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The Samo Pro Missile has both performance and nose-riding abilities and can handle waves from 1ft up to 6ft and anything in-between. An easy paddle onto the wave with incredible speed and acceleration as
you get to your feet. It turns effortlessly then once you set your trim the board stabilizes itself for a beautiful nose ride.
