Safari Surfboards: The Missile 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
6’0” x 19” x 2 5⁄8” – 31.14L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
Wood veneer. The Missile
has been a 5 year project which started in 2014. The updated version has been very successful, everyone loves
the board. The first thing you notice is the incredible speed and acceleration as you get
to your feet and it just turns effortlessly. Davey Van Zyl won the High Line SA on an Eco Missile.
EMAIL: boards@safarisurf.com
TEL: (+27) 31 337 4230
WEB: www.safarisurf.com
ADDR: 6 Milne Street, Durban, South Africa, 4001