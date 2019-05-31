Safari Surfboards – Super Sonic Missile 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
5’7 1⁄2” x 19” x 2 5/16”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The Super Sonic Missile is a great small wave board. Easy to paddle with the performance and responsiveness of the Missile generating lift and speed from the turbine
blade technology on the rail concaves. It’s super fast and drivey for great off the bottom, off the top surfing. Nice and loose on small waves to double overhead – a “cheat-sheet”
for surfing.
