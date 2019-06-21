Safari Surfboards Slash 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
5’8”x181⁄4”x21⁄4”-23.8L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The Slash is our leading hi-performance board and competitive weapon of
choice for team riders on
the Qualifying Series of the WSL and local tours. It is very loose and smooth on the wave face with no “catch” or limit on speed: its clean flowing lines enabling big slashing manoeuvers. The Slash can be surfed on anything between knee high and 3x overhead waves and the harder you surf the better it goes!
