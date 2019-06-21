Safari Surfboards Bomb 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
6’0”x20”x29/16”-33.5L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The ultimate fun board for intermediate surfers on ankle to head-high waves. Easy to paddle and super fast down the line. Flat spots are easily navigated with the assistance of finely tuned hydro-channels on the bottom deck. Loose, alive and able to go on anything, this board redefines the term ‘instant acceleration’.
EMAIL: boards@safarisurf.com TEL: (+27) 31 337 4230 WEB: www.safarisurf.com ADDR: 6 Milne Street, Durban, South Africa, 4001