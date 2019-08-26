 
11 hours ago 11 hours ago

Peter Lawson: F22 

  • 11 hours ago
  • by admin

SHAPER: 

Peter Lawson 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’9” x 18 5⁄8” x 2 1⁄4” – 25.7L 

FIN SETUP: 

Thruster 

The F22 is my all round high performance board. I continually modify this board due to the positive feedback I receive. The low entry rocker with the correct width and volume under the chest and front foot area, which is slightly forward,
is super important for the easy strokes into the waves and late take offs. The rocker has a single into double concave with a slight extra lift through the tail. With these features the F22 has controlled drive and quick releases through the turns in the pocket but can also be pumped from rail to rail to get through the
flat sections. The squash tail is the most popular. 

EMAIL: peterlawsonsurfboards@vodamail.co.za

CELL: (+27) 82 441 5374

ADDR: 49 Milne St, Durban, above Cool Runnings 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *