GRAHAM SMITH SURFBOARDS Retro Fish 

SHAPER: 

Graham Smith 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’10”x20”x21⁄2”–33L 

FIN SETUP: 

Thruster 

This new Retro Fish model
is based off the famous MR 1982 Retro Twin Fin. The concept was to refine and still retain its basic features by adding better bottom curves, vees and concaves that have been influenced by modern performance surfboard shapes of today. All these new features will enhance the speed, making it super responsive, putting emphasis on having fun in smaller conditions. 

EMAIL: 

info@grahamsmithboards.com
TEL: (+27) 31 368 4022
WEB: www.grahamsmithboards.com 

