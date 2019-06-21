GRAHAM SMITH SURFBOARDS Retro Fish 

SHAPER:
Graham Smith
DIMENSIONS:
5’10”x20”x21⁄2”–33L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
This new Retro Fish model
is based off the famous MR 1982 Retro Twin Fin. The concept was to refine and still retain its basic features by adding better bottom curves, vees and concaves that have been influenced by modern performance surfboard shapes of today. All these new features will enhance the speed, making it super responsive, putting emphasis on having fun in smaller conditions.
