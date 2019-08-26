DUTCHIE: REAPER 

SHAPER:
DUTCHIE
DIMENSIONS:
6’2”x195⁄8”x211/16”-32.75L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster (5 fin plugs optional)
Winter means ordering a reliable step-up. Designed for performance in hollower, more powerful types of waves at beach, reef or point breaks. The most significant feature
is the front of centre wide point and more thickness in foil providing front foot and paddling confidence while the pulled in nose and tail keeps
it tight in the pocket. Can be ordered in various sizes from 2 – 8” taller than your height, 1/4” to 1/2” wider and 1/8” to 3/8” thicker than your standard shortboard.
