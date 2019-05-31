DUTCHIE – DIABLO 

SHAPER:
DUTCHIE
DIMENSIONS:
5’9” x 21” x 2 11/16” – 35.75L
FIN SETUP:
Twin
Modern Retro is a very popular new genre of surfboard range where the classic fish is adapted for modern surfing. Maintaining the classic outline yet increasing overall rocker, thinned out foil, modern rail shape and a pulled in tail shape gets the board in more critical positions.
A Venturi channel is introduced making water flow through a constricted section creating a mix of lift, speed and control. More upright pivotal twin fins are favoured in this design.
EMAIL: info@dutchie.co.za
CELL: (+27) 83 580 0551
WEB: www.dutchie.co.za
ADDR: no.43 Stella Park, 57 Stella road, Montague Gardens