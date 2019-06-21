Colby surfboards  The Black Star 

SHAPER:
Kevin Colby
DIMENSIONS:
6’1” x 8 3⁄4” x 2 3/8”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The team riders’ favourite choice board, The Black Star features a moderate entry rocker and low drivey tail rocker, low boxy rails and a single to double concave bottom. The Black Star is the result of ongoing refinement based on feedback from our riders wanting both speed and tight radius turning. Simply put it is our take on the modern cutting edge high-performance shortboard. Definitely more suited to an advanced surfer.
EMAIL: kevin@colbysurfboards.co.za TEL: (+27) 31 337 0914
CELL: (+27) 82 337 5378
WEB: www.colbysurfboards.co.za ADDR: 42 Brickhill Rd, Durban