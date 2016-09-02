Sequence Of The Week – Phil Nel

Biokineticist and Boland shredder Phil Nel recently scored plenty of hollow gems in Nias. This drainer saw Phil disappear behind the white curtain for a good few frames, resulting in a brilliant and very envy inducing sequence. Palm trees, big barrels and the tropics – find out more about Phil Nel’s slice of paradise in this week’s Sequence Of The Week. Click images for full size…