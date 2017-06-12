Crack of Yawn

This one goes out to all the foetal positions, snooze buttons and blanket caves – because sometimes you just gotta wake up slow…

We recognise that braving a winter dawny on a Monday, after a long weekend, is not for the faint-hearted. So to help ease you into the week, let us rub the sand out of your eyes with a golden J-bay sunrise, crisp lines and a buffet of some good-old fashioned mind-surfing below. Photo © Deon Lategan