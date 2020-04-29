WSL Postpones All Events Through June 2020

Due to the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Surf League (WSL) is postponing or canceling all events, at all levels of competition, through the end of June. The WSL will continue to monitor the situation and make the next call in early June.
In a video released on all WSL Channels today, WSL’s CEO Erik Logan said to fans: “Where and when we will run this year is still very much an open question, but we will continue to work with governments, world health authorities and our local communities on returning to the lineup.”