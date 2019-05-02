 
10 hours ago 10 hours ago

WSL Big Wave Awards LIVE 02 May

  • 10 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The best surfers on the world’s biggest waves. All year long, from all over the planet. Watch the Big Wave Awards Show live tomorrow (May 2nd). Good luck Grant TWIG Baker do us proud!!!!

Have a look at all the entries right here and for a taste of the action take a look at two of Twiggs ‘Ride of the Year’ entries below!! Coverage of the event will start at 04:30 AM!!! So get that cuppa ready before bed!

Ride of the Year

Grant Baker at Jaws 1 – 2019 Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Award

Grant Baker at Seal Reef 1 – 2019 Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Award

2019 WSL Big Wave Awards | The Nominees

