 
20 hours ago 20 hours ago

World’s First Inflatable Surf Reef

  • 20 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Western Australia, has just gone ahead and approved the installation of the world’s first inflatable surf reef at Back Beach.

Troy Bottegal, is the man behind ‘Airwave’, the company behind the instalation and design of the artifical ecofriendly reef. The plan is to deploy a 12-meter round inflatable dome. anchoring it to the sea floor in shallow waters. The two-meter high blib will help under the motion of the ocean will help produce some good looking peelers, hopefully. 

“Ten years ago, I sat at my local beach. Staring sadly at the infinite amount of closeouts, unable to motivate myself to paddle out, I asked myself how could I transform these closeouts into surfable, A-frame peaks? Then after ten years of research, design, and product development, I’m ready to install and test a dome-shaped bladder that mimics a surf reef” – Troy Bottegal.

The science is pretty simple, the Airwave by Waveco lifts, peaks and holds the swell to create a concave, tapered wall of water that retains its shape as it peels toward the beach. Apparently, Airwave can be installed as close as 30 meters from the beach, constructed by an environmentally, super resistent compound. 

These features are very economical and affordable to install in multiple locations along any stretch of beach, creating multiple surf peaks. Six Airwave modules can be installed in around 14 days,” adds Troy.

But Troy Bottegal needs your help. The project is trying to secure funds via Kickstarter to drop in the pop-up reef in Bunbury. Airwave needs $181,290 to become a reality. So if you planning on moving to Bunbury and got a couple extra bucks around? 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. Vincent
    3 September, 2018 at 2:55 pm · Reply

    A link to the kickstarter page would be a nice addition to this article.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *