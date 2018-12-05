 
18 mins ago 18 mins ago

WESGRO FILM MASTER CLASS

  • 18 mins ago
  • by zigzag

This year the Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival hosts the third iteration of their filmmaker’s masterclass presented by Wesgro. The masterclass will bring together some of South Africa’s top Directors, Producers, and Editors, as well as the Documentary Filmmaker’s Association and FILM Cape Town, for a frank discussion of the issues around being a documentary filmmaker in South Africa.

Challenges abound for the South African filmmaker: small budgets, lack of international distribution options and poor local broadcaster support. However, one thing we have at our disposal is a wealth of story material. In 2018, the Wavescape Filmmakers masterclass will showcase the work of documentary filmmakers who are actively mining the countries deep seams of possibility for powerful and relevant stories. It is important and topical work, which, according to the Documentary Filmmakers Association of South Africa ‘stimulates public discourse, reflects on social, political, cultural and current events, explores history, commemorates heritage and unearths the mysteries of the universe and the planet.”

But what makes a good documentary and how does one become a documentary filmmaker? Is it a viable career for a young person interested in storytelling in South Africa? These are some of the themes that will be looked at in this year’s masterclass, as our esteemed panelist’s present snapshots of the industry as seen through the lens of their own experience.

Date:                5 December 2018
Time:                6.30 to 9pm (free with refreshments)
Venue:              Invest SA One Stop Shop, Western Cape
Address:           Cape Sun Corner, 46 St. Georges Mall, Cape Town
Parking:            Picbel Parkade, 58 Strand Street, Cape Town Centre (For own account)

BOOK YOUR SPOT THROUGH QUICKET 

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *