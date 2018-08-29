 
Wave Riders on The Wall

  • by zigzag

Surfboards, similar to that overly emotional collegue we all have, are sensitive objects. Like picking up or putting down a baby they demand your full attention. Especially after a long and strenuous surf session. And it’s in these moments a small lapse in concentration lands up taxing your board, leaving you cussing like you just stubbed your big toe. But going back to babies and surfing, theres a sport that would attract some controversy. Anyway… 

Shepps has come along with a trick most of us have seen whilst browsing board rooms on the hunt for a fresh stick, you know cause not everyone gets custom made sleds. The nifty little device allows you to store your surfboard on any wall quickly and is made from minimal, sustainable materials. #winning

All you need to do is drill a hole and install the plug. Then, align the hanger, screw with the wall plug, and fasten the hanger using a fin key. Once installed, all you have to do is hang your surfboard using the FCS or Future hook made from birch plywood.

Shepps was developed by Adam Shepperdley, a product designer and enthusiastic surfer.

Our business is focusing on simple tools, systems, and devices that help people. The system is perfect for organizing and showcasing your favorite surfboards in the most simple and effective way,” 

The hangers are available in three different colors: charcoal, teal, and hot pink baby!!Shepps is more than a smart way of storing surfboards. It is also a creative way of displaying a surfer’s most treasured possession in a living room, bedroom, or garage.


 

