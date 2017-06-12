SA Open Day 1 Gallery

From Brazil to Japan, over 130 internationals pulled into Durban this week for the Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing Presented by Hurley, the most significant surf event (in terms of QS points and international contestants) in quite a long time… The contest kicked off yesterday at New Pier with 25 heats of the QS3000 men’s event run under grey skies, in 1-2ft waves and dabs of drizzle. But conditions didn’t stunt the high performances from the South African and world’s best performers…

There were multiple scores in the “nailed it!” range (8.0 or more out of 10) with Mateus Herdy (BRA) producing one of the standout results of the day’s action. He emerged with the heat win after a battle with compatriot Weslley Dantas (BRA), SA’s Dale Staples and Henrique Pyrrait (PRT). Shane Sykes (the Salt Rock local) was the stand-out South African performer of Day 1, winning the first heat of the event and then slamming the door on his Round 2 rivals with a strong 9.0 in Round 2 to advance into the round of 96.

The contest has brought the likes of surf legends Tiago Pires (Portugal) and Basque’s Aritz Aranburu to our shores… An exciting time for the KZN surf scene and it’s not over yet. Action continues until Sunday 18 June, with conditions set to improve, but for now check out some of the punches in the Day 1 gallery below…

Day 1 line-up at New Pier Durban - looking siek! All Images © Ian Thurtell KZN local Shane Sykes was the top SA performer of Day 1 - winning the first heat of the event. Brazil's Wesley Dantas grabbed the runner-up spot and a place in R3. Here he takes a big bite of foam - hey whatever works. Competing full-time on the QS now, Boland’s Adin Masencamp is seeking maximum points in Durban to help rocket him up the ratings. Cronulla’s rising star Jared Hickel cracks one on his backhand. Chilé-born Maximiliano Cross flies out his wave like a New Pier seagull. Style babba! Brazilian Renan Perez works one all the way past the pump house. And here we have Japan's Tanaka Daiki spraying it in... Junior J-Bay surfer Angelo Faulkner slays his ride in the Dairy bowl like a green mamba. Whether he's coaching juniors or crunching waves for himself, Portuguese surf legend Tiago Pires has still got it! California Dreaming? Nah... New Pier's where it's at.

*All Images © Ian Thurtell. Full WSL report HERE.