“The last clean-up we collected over 450 rubbish bags on the day…” States Dale Johnson organiser of the Clean Blue Lagoon. Dale and his team have been arranging beach clean ups in the Blue Lagoon/ Beachwood Mangroves (Durban) area since March 2016. At present they arrange a monthly clean-up on the 3rd Saturday of each month to coincide with the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Open Day.